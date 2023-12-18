Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a parking lot on South Circle Drive.
By Lindsey Grewe and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several people were crushed when a driver tipped her car over while doing donuts Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to a strip mall at the corner of South Circle and Monterey just after 10:15 p.m. for reports of a car rollover.

After arriving to the parking lot, police found a banged up vehicle and five people with life-threatening injuries.

Based on the investigation, officers say the group met at the shopping center specifically to do donuts in the parking lot. They all piled into one car, and as the driver circled the lot, the five passengers dangled out of the windows.

At some point, the driver lost control of the car and “the vehicle rolled over and onto the individuals who were hanging out the windows,” police said.

The passengers were all rushed to the hospital, while the driver, who did not sustain serious injuries, was arrested for reckless driving.

KKTV reports the driver was identified as Marisol Wentling, and jail records indicate she remains in custody as of Sunday.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Members of the Westfield community sprang into action this week after a Facebook post went...
Community rallies together to help find lost 8-week-old Westfield puppy
A teenager from Pittsfield has been arrested for crashing into State Police Barracks while...
Pittsfield teenager arrested, after crashing into State Police Barracks
Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
Police in Springfield seek the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Springfield Police search for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
In preparation for Sunday night’s storm, Western Mass News checked in with area electric...
Electric companies prepare for second consecutive weekend of heavy rain
To help local veterans this holiday season, the Northampton Elks Lodge collected...
Northampton Elks Lodge collects holiday food donations for veterans in need
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on December, 29, 2023. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond