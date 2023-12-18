Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They believe the cause to be the pump station in the area of River Road and School Street. Western Mass News paid a visit to one of the impacted areas and spoke with some of the affected residents.

One family we spoke to told us their basement is now damaged from several inches of water. The floor is destroyed, and so are their Christmas presents, but this isn’t the first time they have seen damage like this.

Upon being asked her reaction to the flooding, Agawam resident Barbara Opitz said, “I cried. I was very upset.”

It was a normal Sunday for the Opitz family. Until they got a call from a neighbor.

“One of my neighbors next-door was having flooding,” Richard Opitz told us, “so, she was wondering if we were having it also, so, I came down and checked and there was water all over the place. "

“It was nasty,” Barbara added.

The basement of their Simpson Circle home became filled with 3-4 inches of water.

Richard went on to detail what they saw, stating, “It was coming out of the shower, so I knew the pump station right up the road… something must have happened to it because that’s what happened like 12 years ago… the same thing.”

Fire crews told them the water pump up the road in the area of River Road and School Street in Agawam had malfunctioned. When Western Mass News stopped by the station Sunday evening, it was coned off.

The Opitz family informed us that this isn’t the first time their basement has seen water damage. During a storm in 2011, they say water levels in their basement rose over half a foot.

“It was during the hurricane,” Richard claimed, “and they lost power, and then the sump pump wasn’t going… the water was high then, it was 7-8 inches, it was crazy.”

As a result, they told us they’re unfortunately used to the cleanup process.

“Luckily i have a sump pump,” Richard added, “so i was able to put that in there and it helped, but still a lot of damage. I’m doing as much as I can with a wet dry-vac to suck up as much as I can and start moving the stuff out and probably have to get a dumpster to throw it out.”

