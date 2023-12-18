Surprise Squad
Baystate doctor explains use of ketamine following report on Matthew Perry’s death

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry(MGN Online / People / YouTube)
By Robin Stockler, Abbey Carnivale and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A finding of an autopsy report released late last week indicated that ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine. That discovery is raising questions about ketamine and we’re getting answers from a local doctor on what exactly is ketamine and what is it used for

The report showed that Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, which is an anesthetic.

“It generally is used for animals and for children. It’s what’s called a dissociative anesthetic so…you have other out of body kind of experience from it,” said Dr. Peter Friedmann, addiction medicine clinician investigators with Baystate Health.

Friedmann told Western Mass News it was a very popular illicit drug, known as ‘Special K”, a party drug, but ketamine was found to have anti-depressive properties and is now used in therapeutic treatments. Perry was reported to have been undergoing ketamine infusions to treat depression and anxiety. The medical examiner noted that Perry’s last ketamine infusion was one-and-half weeks before his death and wouldn’t contribute to the amount found in Perry’s system. The autopsy report showed that the 54-year-old drowned in his pool, but that was a secondary factor in his death on October 28.

“For somebody who sort of goes into that dissociative state…for want of a better term, sort of out of it, it wouldn’t be surprising if drowning was a major part of what happened to him,” Friedmann noted.

Coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opiate disorder, also contributed. Perry’s death was ruled an accident.

The actor had taken drugs in the past and was open about his struggle. He reportedly had been sober for 19 months. His assistant, who lived with him, said there were no signs of recent alcohol or drug use.

