Crews working to repair Hadley water main break

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A water main break is impacting part of Hadley.

The town’s police department said that water service is currently shut off from 45 Comins Road to the Amherst town line.

In addition, that portion of Comins Road will be closed until further notice and drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

