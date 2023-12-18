Surprise Squad
Deadline nearing for enrollment in Mass. Health Connector coverage

By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Health Connector kicked off ‘deadline week’ on Monday by highlighting the deadline, which is set for Saturday, to enroll in Health Connector coverage to start the new year.

Health Connector and local officials discussed the importance of having health insurance, new eligibility for more people to save money on their health insurance, and the availability of enrollment support at Caring Health Center and other locations in-and-around Springfield.

During open enrollment, anyone who needs health insurance can go to mahealthconnector.org and enroll in a new plan.

”This is a really important time because we know a lot of people in Massachusetts this year have lost their eligibility for our state’s Medicaid program, MassHealth, so we’re working to bring them into coverage. This is a really great time for them to sign up,” said Audrey Gasteier, executive director of the Massachusetts Health Connector.

To reiterate, you have until this Saturday to sign up.

