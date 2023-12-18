Surprise Squad
Deerfield crews rescue stranded hiker after getting lost on Mount Sugarloaf

Rope rescue was used to get the hiker out to safety.
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Deerfield Police and Fire crews responded to Mount Sugarloaf Sunday afternoon to rescue a stranded hiker.

The South Deerfield Fire District posted pictures on their social media pages about the incident just after 1:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, additional resources were requested to the scene including a drone.

The hiker was located shortly after, midway between Sugarloaf and North Sugarloaf.

Rope rescue was used to get the hiker out to safety. No injuries have been reported.

