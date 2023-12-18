Deerfield crews rescue stranded hiker after getting lost on Mount Sugarloaf

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Deerfield Police and Fire crews responded to Mount Sugarloaf Sunday afternoon to rescue a stranded hiker.

The South Deerfield Fire District posted pictures on their social media pages about the incident just after 1:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, additional resources were requested to the scene including a drone.

The hiker was located shortly after, midway between Sugarloaf and North Sugarloaf.

Rope rescue was used to get the hiker out to safety. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.