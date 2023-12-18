Downed trees and utility lines leading to road closures

(WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s rainy and windy weather is causing trees and tree limbs to come down onto area roads, bringing utility lines with them.

Southampton fire officials said that Cook road is currently closed because of a tree that is leaning on some wires.

Route 202 in Holyoke is closed between Ashley Road and Upper Apremont Highway because of utility lines in the roadway.

In Monson, Bumstead Road is closed due to a tree blocking the road.

