Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters

The rain flooded multiple areas, including a bridge off of Meadow and Spring Streets in Florence.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The rain flooded multiple areas, including a bridge off of Meadow and Spring Streets in Florence.

While our crew was in Northampton looking at some of the damage the rain caused in western Massachusetts, they noticed a car trying to cross one bridge then getting trapped by the rapid water. As you can see in this video captured by our Western Mass News cameras, the car got dragged by the water and then it quickly started to get submerged by the water, which started to rise as more rain poured down quickly.

Both our photographer and someone who was jogging in the area at the moment called 911 immediately. Moments after, the Northampton Police and Fire Departments sent officers to check the scene and offer help.

Multiple fire officers and ambulances also responded to the scene and even a boat arrived, which allowed officers to perform the rescue.

Off-camera, Northampton Police told us that only one person was rescued from the car and they said it was the second rescue on that bridge on Monday.

Hours earlier, they rescued someone who was trying to kayak down the river.

PHOTOS: Storm leaves flooding in western Massachusetts

Minutes before the second emergency and rescue, we spoke with neighbors in the area who were already concerned about the rapidly moving waters and the levels quickly rising.

“It was almost impossible in my SUV, like it was that high already, so the level is rising,” said Tisha Petrushka of Florence.

“There is no walking this way. This is deep water across Meadow Street that is rushing and it would be really unsafe,” said Paige Bridgens of Florence.

It’s important to note that authorities are recommending caution when driving in storms and if you encounter a flooded area, turn around and don’t even try crossing the waters as you never know how deep they could be or when a gush of water may come and hit you.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A teenager from Pittsfield has been arrested for crashing into State Police Barracks while...
Pittsfield teenager arrested, after crashing into State Police Barracks
Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university

Latest News

A tree fell and blocked Bartlett Road in Wilbraham for a time on Monday.
Fallen tree closes part of Bartlett Road in Wilbraham
Loomis Street, Westfield
Loomis Street bridge in Westfield closed due to flood waters
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Legislators donate to 413Cares initiative, Beauty Batlles Lounge toy drive
The flooding caused by the rain storm has forced city officials in Greenfield to declare a...
Greenfield officials declare state of emergency due to flooding