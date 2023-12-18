Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters

FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The rain flooded multiple areas, including a bridge off of Meadow and Spring Streets in Florence.

While our crew was in Northampton looking at some of the damage the rain caused in western Massachusetts, they noticed a car trying to cross one bridge then getting trapped by the rapid water. As you can see in this video captured by our Western Mass News cameras, the car got dragged by the water and then it quickly started to get submerged by the water, which started to rise as more rain poured down quickly.

Both our photographer and someone who was jogging in the area at the moment called 911 immediately. Moments after, the Northampton Police and Fire Departments sent officers to check the scene and offer help.

Multiple fire officers and ambulances also responded to the scene and even a boat arrived, which allowed officers to perform the rescue.

Off-camera, Northampton Police told us that only one person was rescued from the car and they said it was the second rescue on that bridge on Monday.

Hours earlier, they rescued someone who was trying to kayak down the river.

PHOTOS: Storm leaves flooding in western Massachusetts

Minutes before the second emergency and rescue, we spoke with neighbors in the area who were already concerned about the rapidly moving waters and the levels quickly rising.

“It was almost impossible in my SUV, like it was that high already, so the level is rising,” said Tisha Petrushka of Florence.

“There is no walking this way. This is deep water across Meadow Street that is rushing and it would be really unsafe,” said Paige Bridgens of Florence.

It’s important to note that authorities are recommending caution when driving in storms and if you encounter a flooded area, turn around and don’t even try crossing the waters as you never know how deep they could be or when a gush of water may come and hit you.

