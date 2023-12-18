Drying Out and Staying Breezy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful storm brought significant rain and wind to New England today. Rain totals are still coming in, but most seem to have around 2-4 inches with isolated amounts over 5 inches! Numerous reports of flooding and wind damage have been seen across western Mass and clean up is ongoing for many cities and towns.

Flood Warnings continue for numerous rivers, creeks and streams across our area, however, some rivers have already crested and are starting to recede.

This storm system continues to race to the north, allowing us to dry out tonight. Breezy tonight, but not nearly as gusty as today. Breezes back down to around 10-20mph from the south and west. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures continue to fall behind the storm, dropping into the lower and middle 30s by sunrise Tuesday. Snow showers and flurries are possible across the Berkshires.

After record highs in the middle 60s today, Tuesday will feel a lot more like December, though still seasonably mild with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a northwesterly breeze at 10-20mph.

Quiet and dry weather continues Wednesday with lighter wind out of the north. A dry front will move through Wednesday evening and usher in a colder air mass for Thursday to Saturday with highs returning to the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s-which is normal for mid-December! Sunshine is on tap for the next several days and dry conditions should last through Christmas Day with moderating temperatures. Our next storm looks to approach by next Wednesday-Thursday.

