Fallen tree closes part of Bartlett Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tree fell and blocked Bartlett Road in Wilbraham for a time on Monday.

When our crew arrived at the scene, crews had just finished clearing the part of the tree blocking the street. Wilbraham Department of Public Works Director and town engineer Tonya Capparello said in a statement, in part:

“We had calls from the police department and residents about trees and limbs that fell onto the road. We had about 10 or 12 locations that we had to respond to from this morning”

Capparello said it will take crews a few days to finish clearing up catch basins across the town, but for the most part, they are in good shape with minimal damage.

