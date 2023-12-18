Surprise Squad
Greenfield officials declare state of emergency due to flooding

The flooding caused by the rain storm has forced city officials in Greenfield to declare a...
The flooding caused by the rain storm has forced city officials in Greenfield to declare a state of emergency.(Greenfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The flooding caused by the rain storm has forced city officials in Greenfield to declare a state of emergency.

They noted that the declaration took effect at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

They noted that the rain that has fallen has caused river water to rise quickly, especially along the Green River and Deerfield River.

“The city’s emergency management team will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day and its impacts on Greenfield and neighboring communities,” read a statement from the Greenfield mayor’s office.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

