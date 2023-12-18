Greenfield officials declare state of emergency due to flooding

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The flooding caused by the rain storm has forced city officials in Greenfield to declare a state of emergency.

They noted that the declaration took effect at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

They noted that the rain that has fallen has caused river water to rise quickly, especially along the Green River and Deerfield River.

“The city’s emergency management team will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day and its impacts on Greenfield and neighboring communities,” read a statement from the Greenfield mayor’s office.

