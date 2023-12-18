Hampshire County residents share storm experiences

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a crazy Monday weather-wise for all of western Massachusetts. Power outages were reported in several towns, as well as trees and wires came down and blocked roads in multiple areas. One of those spots was in Easthampton, where a tree fell on East Street and took down wires and knocking out some power. For resident Barbara Mitchell, she thankfully still has her electricity.

“I haven’t had any problems myself. I live on the outskirts of town, so we get a lot of power outages, but so far, so good,” Mitchell explained.

Western Mass News spoke with some people who were shopping in the city, including those in neighboring towns.

Southampton resident Lisa Kedzierski had lights flicker after wires came down in the Rock Valley area.

“The power went out at my house very briefly, a couple of seconds only this morning twice,” Kedzierski noted.

For Northampton’s Kim Kirkwood, there were no problems at all.

“Mine was on all night,” Kirkwood noted.

Some of those we spoke to have backup generators should the electricity go out in their neck of the woods.

They also have supplies at the ready to stay warm and nourished.

“I have three cases of water at home already and I’ve got plenty of food now and I even bought some Michelob Ultra and some Coors Light for Christmas,” Kirkwood added.

While this weather event has caused issues, people like Mitchell and Kedzierski are in good spirits.

“I don’t mind the rain much better than snow, for sure, and it’s good for the earth,” Kedzierski said.

“I’m glad it’s not snow,” Mitchell added. “Keep my hood up. Keep my hair from frizzing. That’s it.”

Everyone is advised to just be safe on the roads and do what they can to keep themselves warm in case the power goes out.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.