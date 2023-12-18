Surprise Squad
Loomis Street bridge in Westfield closed due to flood waters

Loomis Street, Westfield
Loomis Street, Westfield(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Loomis Street bridge in Westfield is closed down due to the heavy rain causing high flood waters in the area.

Westfield Police closed the bridge on Monday as flood waters rose well above the bridge by a couple of feet. Cars slowly made their way across the marsh that those high flood waters created on the Loomis Street bridge.

Westfield Department of Public Works Director Francis Cain told Western Mass News that they’ll have to wait until the water recedes to reopen this bridge.

PHOTOS: Storm leaves flooding in western Massachusetts

“There are some requirements we have given the condition of that bridge when we get high water events like this that we need to shut the bridge down. When the water recedes, an inspection will be made to make sure the bridge is sound,” Cain explained.

In the meantime, Westfield Police are asking the public to take to George Loomis Road to North Loomis Street to access Honey Pot and Loomis Ridge.

Westfield Police report that it could take up to two days before the water recedes.

