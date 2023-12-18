Surprise Squad
Rain, strong winds causing widespread outages

Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain over night and strong winds early Monday morning are causing widespread power outages.

According to National Grid, nearly 2,500 customers are without power in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Eversource is reporting close to 500 more in Western Mass.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4pm for all of western Mass. Wind may lead to isolated to scattered outages throughout the day.

With today’s threats be sure to allow for lots of extra time as you head out this morning. Today remains a First Alert Weather Day.

Deerfield crews rescue stranded hiker after getting lost on Mount Sugarloaf
Deerfield crews rescue stranded hiker on Mount Sugarloaf
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions