Rain, strong winds causing widespread outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain over night and strong winds early Monday morning are causing widespread power outages.

According to National Grid, nearly 2,500 customers are without power in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Eversource is reporting close to 500 more in Western Mass.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4pm for all of western Mass. Wind may lead to isolated to scattered outages throughout the day.

With today’s threats be sure to allow for lots of extra time as you head out this morning. Today remains a First Alert Weather Day.

