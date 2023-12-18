Surprise Squad
Southampton crews respond to car crashing into ditch

Emergency crews in Southampton responded to a car crashing into ditch.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Southampton responded to a car crashing into ditch.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, firefighters were on scene at the area of Gunn road early Monday for a car accident.

When crews arrived they found this small pickup in a ditch on the side of the road.

Officials said there is no word on what caused the crash.

No injuries reported.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

