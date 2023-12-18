Surprise Squad
Springfield man found guilty in 2021 murder case

Arthur Waters
Arthur Waters(Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury has convicted a Springfield man in connection with a 2021 murder in the city.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 44-year-old Arthur Waters was found guilty on several charges including first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, kidnapping while armed with a firearm, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, and two counts of intimidation of a witness.

On May 29, 2021, Waters reportedly “beat, threatened, and kidnapped a known female victim,” according to Leydon. The woman was able to break free and call for help. A short time later, she was able to get out of the residence and, once outside, she saw a car that belonged to the friend whom she had called and flagged her down.

A friend of the driver, identified as 37-year-old Abushante Jennings of Springfield, reportedly got out of the car to help the woman and he was reportedly approached by Waters and shot several times. Springfield Police responded to Lionel Benoit Road for reported shots fired and officers found Jennings on Bertil Hammarlof Road. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that he hoped that “this verdict brings some degree of justice to Mr. Jennings’s family.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday in Hampden County Superior Court. The penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

