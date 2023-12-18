SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled customers and a Doordash imposter. Red Rose Pizzeria has had dozens of Doordash drivers show up for pickups, but no orders to give them.

“I would say we’re up almost upwards of 60 to 80 Doordash drivers orders that customers are hoping to receive that they’re not receiving,” said Red Rose manager Angela Caputo.

Dozens of drivers, disgruntled customers, and incomplete orders are the result of what Red Rose old us is an imposter trying to take advantage of their legacy.

Sometimes, you do not feel like cooking dinner, so you walk over to your phone, pick it up, and pull up something like Doordash. In Springfield, you can pull up an institution. It’s called Red Rose Pizzeria. In fact, it pops right up, but Red Rose told us they don’t operate on any third-party delivery apps, which means the money you’re spending on the app isn’t going to them.

“The orders that have been coming in range from one item to a couple party-size pizzas, so give or take $20 and hundred dollar orders that people are placing that are not coming to us and they are not receiving them either,” Caputo explained.

Caputo is on the receiving end of both unhappy customers and drivers.

“I don’t blame them. They’re upset, we’re upset. There is genuinely nothing support has been able to help us with at this moment because we can’t verify that this account has been created,” Caputo noted.

After realizing the trend in just two short nights, Caputo told Western Mass News that she’s spent hours on the phone with Doordash customer service.

“The only way we’re able to take down this account is to provide an email, a phone number, and digits of the bank account linked to the account, which we’re not able to do because it’s not our information,” Caputo noted.

Western Mass News reached out to Doordash to get answers for the restaurant. Doordash told us they didn’t activate the fraudulent account and they’re actively investigating how it happened. In a statement, they told us, in part:

“Doordash has no tolerance for fraud...We reached out to Red Rose Pizzeria to understand their situation and resolve the issue by deactivating the fraudulent store. While rare, this was nonetheless an unfortunate incident.”

