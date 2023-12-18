Surprise Squad
‘This is a very fast-moving situation’: Williamsburg impacted by severe rain, wind

Another area impacted by Monday’s rain was Williamsburg, the town saw flooding all over the area even causing early dismissals in some schools.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another area impacted by Monday’s rain was Williamsburg, the town saw flooding all over the area even causing early dismissals in some schools.

Western Massachusetts and most of the northeast region of the country woke up to heavy rains, high-speed winds, trees down, and even flooding, one town impacted was Williamsburg.

Deputy Chief Daryl Springman with the Williamsburg Fire Department told us about their efforts to help with all the consequences of the rain.

“There are a couple of areas we’ve had to place pumps to assist residents and some town infrastructure,” explained Springman. “Including the elementary school, which has had significant flooding just outside of the school. And we are trying to operate a number of pumps to get the water from going into the school.”

On Monday, we visited the Anne T. Dunphy Elementary School ourselves and saw firsthand pumps working and getting water out of the flooded areas. That school dismissed early at 12:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief Springman and his team also have plans for the evening into the night already in place.

“As the wind picks up this afternoon and we have a little more rain, we are going to recheck the roads that were flooded and make sure that they are not getting any worse,” noted Springman.

Not far from Williamsburg, just crossing the town line that connects with Florence, residents told us the flooding was their main concern.

“This is a very fast-moving situation, and I do believe that the river has not crested,” added Paige Bridgens of Florence.

“It’s continuing to accumulate,” said Tisha Petrushka of Florence. “And the more it rains, it’s going to keep funneling back into the river, and it could spread further into the community garden. It could spread everywhere. It could make more flooding on the roads.”

Williamsburg Fire Chief Springman also told us that the most important recommendations for residents of the area are to not drive through flooded areas and avoid getting near downed wires.

