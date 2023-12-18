Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Town by Town: Legislators donate to 413Cares initiative, Beauty Batlles Lounge toy drive

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Chicopee.

The public health institute of western mass receiving a $200,000 check to support its 413Cares initiative on Monday.

the check was presented by the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

413Cares.org is an online community resource for Western Mass. residents.

Thousands of people have utilized the website to access critical information, resources, and referrals to community-serving organizations.

Lastly, Beauty Batlles Lounge in Chicopee has kicked off their 4th annual toy and coat drive.

The event, benefitting adults and children involved in DCF, domestic violence shelters, and tapestry health.

Donations will be collected until Tuesday, December 22.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A teenager from Pittsfield has been arrested for crashing into State Police Barracks while...
Pittsfield teenager arrested, after crashing into State Police Barracks
Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university

Latest News

Loomis Street, Westfield
Loomis Street bridge in Westfield closed due to flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
The flooding caused by the rain storm has forced city officials in Greenfield to declare a...
Greenfield officials declare state of emergency due to flooding
The Massachusetts Health Connector kicked off ‘deadline week’ on Monday by highlighting the...
Deadline nearing for enrollment in Mass. Health Connector coverage