Town by Town: Legislators donate to 413Cares initiative, Beauty Batlles Lounge toy drive

The public health institute of western mass receiving a $200,000 check to support its 413Cares initiative on Monday.

the check was presented by the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

413Cares.org is an online community resource for Western Mass. residents.

Thousands of people have utilized the website to access critical information, resources, and referrals to community-serving organizations.

Lastly, Beauty Batlles Lounge in Chicopee has kicked off their 4th annual toy and coat drive.

The event, benefitting adults and children involved in DCF, domestic violence shelters, and tapestry health.

Donations will be collected until Tuesday, December 22.

