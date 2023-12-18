Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Twin brothers are dead after an early morning shooting, officials say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed two and wounded two others in Jasper County, South Carolina.
By Jasmine Butler and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - Two were killed and two were hurt after an early morning shooting in Jasper County, South Carolina, law enforcement officials said.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Baba Bar, where they said one person died. Another gunshot victim died after being taken to the hospital.

The Jasper County Coroner said the two people killed were twin brothers, 24-year-old Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp of Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Several hours after officials said the shooting took place, investigators were still processing the crime scene.

People who work near where the shooting happened, but asked not to be on camera, said they’re frustrated by gun violence happening so close to their businesses.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
A teenager from Pittsfield has been arrested for crashing into State Police Barracks while...
Pittsfield teenager arrested, after crashing into State Police Barracks
Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope says priests can bless same-sex unions, requests should not be subject to moral analysis
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast
A strong storm system is creating a travel mess in the northeastern U.S. (Source: News 12 New...
RAW: Flooding, traffic on New Jersey turnpike
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 7,400 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds