Amherst man sentenced 8 to 10 years in prison for breaking into a home

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man was sentenced to eight to ten years in prison for breaking into a home, stealing several items, and attempting to kidnap an almost 2-year-old back in 2021.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney back in March of 2021, now 39-year-old Jimmy Sanchez broke into a home on Springfield Street in Amherst.

The homeowners woke up and found their toddler in Sanchez arms who he abandoned as he fled the scene. Police arrested Sanchez the next day as he was attempting to steal a laptop from a UMASS Amherst campus lab.

Sanchez admitted to breaking in and stealing from the home and said he had no desire to harm the child.

Police then discovered that he had stolen from other homes in the area.

Sanchez will be behind bars for up to 10 years, followed by five years of probation.

