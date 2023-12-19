Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion’s sister says the singer has lost control of her muscles as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

In 2022, Dion announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition, which causes spasms and muscle rigidity.

Earlier this year, the recording artist canceled all her “Courage World Tour” dates through 2024 due to the diagnosis.

Dion’s sister addressed the star’s current condition in an interview with French Canadian magazine 7 Jours last week.

Claudette Dion said her sister still hopes to get back on stage eventually but can’t control her muscles at the moment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions
The windy and rainy weather has led to tree limbs and trees to come down onto power lines...
Downed trees and utility lines, flooding leading to road closures
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters

Latest News

U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher
Wake to be held for Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash
File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
Dr. Roger McMurray had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that...
2 good Samaritans, including doctor, killed after helping stuck driver on Interstate highway
Neveah, left, 6, and brother, Choncey, 4, play at home in Oakland, Calif., on Friday Nov. 24,...
Many kids are still skipping kindergarten. Since the pandemic, some parents don’t see the point