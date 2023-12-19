Father-son Mass. State Police duo help rescue injured hawk

STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An avian resident of western Massachusetts has a new lease on life, thanks to a Massachusetts State Police sergeant and his trooper son.

Sergeant Gary Ruef and his son, Trooper Ryan Ruef, were off-duty and driving west on Route 102 in Stockbridge last Thursday when the found an injured red tailed hawk rolling in the travel lane. They suspected the hawk had flown into a car and blocked traffic to help.

As they approached, the hawk tried to fly away, only to crash into a couple trees. That’s when State Police said in a statement that Ryan Ruef “quickly removed his jacket and put in a stalk that would have made a pride of lions watching a herd of impala for an afternoon meal proud.”

He threw his jacket over the hawk, took it into custody, and brought the bird of prey to the Westfield barracks, where Western Mass. Birds of Prey from Conway came to take him in.

The hawk is expected to make a full recovery and be released in the spring.

