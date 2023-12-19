Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Father-son Mass. State Police duo help rescue injured hawk

An avian resident of western Massachusetts has a new lease on life, thanks to a Massachusetts...
An avian resident of western Massachusetts has a new lease on life, thanks to a Massachusetts State Police sergeant and his trooper son.(Mass. State Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An avian resident of western Massachusetts has a new lease on life, thanks to a Massachusetts State Police sergeant and his trooper son.

Sergeant Gary Ruef and his son, Trooper Ryan Ruef, were off-duty and driving west on Route 102 in Stockbridge last Thursday when the found an injured red tailed hawk rolling in the travel lane. They suspected the hawk had flown into a car and blocked traffic to help.

As they approached, the hawk tried to fly away, only to crash into a couple trees. That’s when State Police said in a statement that Ryan Ruef “quickly removed his jacket and put in a stalk that would have made a pride of lions watching a herd of impala for an afternoon meal proud.”

An avian resident of western Massachusetts has a new lease on life, thanks to a Massachusetts...
An avian resident of western Massachusetts has a new lease on life, thanks to a Massachusetts State Police sergeant and his trooper son.(Mass. State Police)

He threw his jacket over the hawk, took it into custody, and brought the bird of prey to the Westfield barracks, where Western Mass. Birds of Prey from Conway came to take him in.

The hawk is expected to make a full recovery and be released in the spring.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions
The windy and rainy weather has led to tree limbs and trees to come down onto power lines...
Downed trees and utility lines, flooding leading to road closures
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters

Latest News

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to discuss Operation High/School Out
LIVE : Hampden D.A. to discuss wave of violence in downtown Springfield area
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher
Wake to be held for Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash
Sanchez will be behind bars for up to 10 years, followed by five years of probation.
Amherst man sentenced 8 to 10 years in prison for breaking into a home
Two men arrested in Lynn after State Police found guns on them.
Two men arrested in Lynn after State Police found drugs and guns on them