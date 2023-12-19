Flooding, debris seen along Connecticut River in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club told us Tuesday that, after Monday’s storm, the river is about 10 feet higher than normal, which is a level they normally don’t expect to see until springtime when the snow begins to melt.

“It seems like extreme events are the new normal,” said Ben Quick, the club’s executive director.

Five-foot-tall fences at the club are completely submerged in water after Monday’s storm brought the river all the way up to the road and past the docks. Quick told us that river levels this high are unheard of for this time of year and compared the conditions to the extreme weather events we saw over the summer.

“This is almost as crazy as it was in July when the water got even higher,” Quick added. “My fear is that this is a tremor. It’s a tremor indicative of larger things to come including flooding, but hopefully, that will be a long way down the road.”

When these events occur, Quick told us there are three things they worry about: incursion, debris, and the current.

“[Incursion] is when the river crests its bank and goes to places where there are supposed to be people in cars, not water,” Quick explained. “All kinds of things get dislodged and come shooting down the river at whatever it finds that stuff gets hung up on the banks and place it shouldn’t be.”

When speaking about the current, Quick noted, “Anything that gets caught in this water is really going to have a very challenging time getting back out. Let’s hope that no people choose to do that.”

However, Quick added the hidden threat is going to be the silt.

“Once the water recedes, it tends to leave a lot of mud behind and with cold water, that may sit there until spring because we might expect this to happen again in the spring when the snow melts, so honestly, clean-up will probably be forestalled until warmer weather returns,” Quick said.

Quick added that the levy system in Springfield, known as the Connecticut River Wwalk, helps to keep the city safe. However, anyone who gets close to the water needs to use caution, especially following storms like the one we saw on Monday.

