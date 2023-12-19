Florence resident, fire official discuss rescue of driver from flood waters

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person had to be rescued Monday after becoming trapped in their car in Florence as water quickly rose and they attempted to cross a flooded area.

“I just kind of wanted to provide any help that I could,” said Lance Kirrley of Florence.

Kirrley spoke to Western Mass News on Tuesday about an emergency that happened right in front of his house one day before. In video captured by our cameras on Monday, you can see Kirrley risking his life by going into the rapidly moving waters from the Mill River as he tied himself to a tree and offering help.

“I just dropped what I was doing and essentially grabbed some ropes thinking that ‘As long as I can tie myself off to something and keep her safe until the emergency services arrived, then you know, everything might work out okay,’” Kirrley explained.

Kirrley was later told to stand back by firefighters, who took over the rescue mission.

“…I thought that the emergency services did an amazing job. They were as concerned for my safety as they were for hers and they actually saw that I was trying to assist and called me off to let them take care of it which, you know, they’re trained for and they did a great job,” Kirrley added.

One day after the flooding and the rescue, the waters flooding the bridge have receded. Western Mass News spoke to Northampton Fire Chief Andrew Pelis, who told us that type of emergency doesn’t happen every day.

“We train for this, but we do not see it often. Unfortunately, the roads were closed and that individual decided to go across the barricades and that’s what ended up…how she got stuck,” Pelis said.

Pelis told us that, during the rescue, one firefighter slipped, swallowed water, and later had to be taken to the hospital for a check-up. Thankfully, they are okay, but that’s not always the case.

“It’s really important to stay away from flooding waters. It’s very unpredictable. One little slip could be tragic,” Pelis added.

Pelis also told us that the person who was rescued on Monday was safe and refused medical treatment on-scene.

