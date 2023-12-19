Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says

The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to demolish the funeral home where nearly 200 improperly-stored bodies were found. (KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to demolish the funeral home where nearly 200 improperly-stored bodies were found.

It was announced that the demolition of the Return to Nature Funeral Home will begin on Jan. 17 and will take about 10 days.

According to the EPA, it is necessary to demolish the building to safely remove the “medical, biological, and hazardous material found in the building.” The agency reported that everything to the concrete foundation slab will be removed.

The funeral home was shut down in October after authorities discovered about 190 bodies, abandoned and decomposing. A foul odor reported by neighbors had initiated the investigation.

The owners of the home, Jon and Carrie Hallford, are facing multiple charges in connection to the investigation. Police reported the home falsely told families that their loved ones had been cremated.

The EPA said their Emergency Response personnel and trained hazardous materials contractors will be spearheading the clean-up. They also reported they will be working with local authorities and utility companies to guarantee safety control measures, such as spraying the interior with a disinfectant and odor suppressant, are established before demolition.

The EPA also reported crews will take measures to limit particles and dust from the demolition and guarantee that it does not contaminate the surrounding environment beyond the foundation footprint of the building. The agency also reported they will conduct a “shallow surface scrape” once the foundation has been removed.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions
The windy and rainy weather has led to tree limbs and trees to come down onto power lines...
Downed trees and utility lines, flooding leading to road closures

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor memorialized by President Joe Biden as a ‘pioneer’ first female justice
The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:46 p.m.
72-year-old woman drowns in vehicle during flooding
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Edward and Arcade Streets in Chicopee on December 19,...
Vehicle crashes into Chicopee home
File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement