Getting Answers: ‘One Fair Wage’ push could affect tipping culture

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At almost every transaction, Americans are faced with one decision, and it comes in increments 10, 15 or 20 percent. We’re learning from restaurants and customers on the option to tip, or not to tip.

“I hope that tipping culture ends and we can get paid enough so we don’t have to beg…” said Olivia Auston of Springfield.

For Olivia Auston, a barista, turning that screen around and letting a customer “answer some questions” is something she dreads.

“You know how we turn around… like… tip… no… I just wish we paid our workers better,” expressed Auston.

That could come in the form of legislation making its way through the Massachusetts State House. “One fair wage”, presented by Cambridge-area State Senator Patricia Jehlen, aims to raise the minimum wage for tipped employees in Massachusetts.

Currently, it sits at $6.75 an hour.

A statement from the Senator reads “the restaurant industry is facing many challenges and is restructuring…” and “workers are less willing to work for uncertain and low wages.”

According to the Senator, the seven “states with one fair laws have seen higher tips and more restaurant growth than Massachusetts.”

“I think every single thing about this bill is bad,” said Bill Stetson. “They don’t understand what people are going through with inflation and the fact that this even comes up, which is an immediate inflation spiker, and immediate inflation spiker, it just shows such a level of out-of-touch, it just makes you sick.”

Bill Stetson, owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grill in Chicopee, told Western Mass News his waitstaff makes anywhere from $30 to $70 an hour.

Stetson said one fair wage changes would be detrimental to his business.

“If you want to fast track businesses like mine to go out of business to have worse service, it’s an easy way to have worse service, this bill is the thing for you…” added Stetson.

Still, the expectations in tipping for different types of service is where the gray area lies.

According to Pew Research, a majority of Americans said tipping employees is asked of them in more places than it was five years ago.

Auston told Western Mass News she gets where they’re coming from.

“I think they’re right because sometimes, like, someone will ask for a tea and it’s like honey… water… there you go! Like I didn’t work hard or they just want a bottle of water, I don’t expect you to pay me for that, I didn’t work hard for that, that’s not on me… I’ll just find another job,” noted Auston.

According to the same Pew Research survey, two out of ten Americans believe tipping is a choice, while almost 30% said it’s an obligation.

Jackson Miller falls in to the latter.

“Regardless of the amount they deserve, something is deserved from them trying to make your day a little easier,” said Miller.

Miller is a preschool teacher with a part-time retail job and he told Western Mass News this conversation comes up in his social circle all the time.

“Yeah so you talk about it with other people? What are they saying?” we asked.

“All in the same thing, it really depends on the service at hand and really what the job was,” explained Miller. “For example, the waitress that has to bring out a million different things and remember a million different tables, yeah they may deserve more than somebody that is literally just pouring coffee in your cup.”

Ultimately, it’s different types of roles, trying to make the most cents.

According to a lobbyist one fair wage, tipping is down 50-70% in Massachusetts.

The ‘one fair wage’ bill currently sits with Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development.

