Hampden County District Attorney to discuss wave of violence in downtown Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is set to discuss the status of Operation High/School Out.

This past summer, the High Street, School Street, and Union Street areas of Springfield saw an unprecedented level of violence making them one of the most dangerous places in the city.

Gulluni along with two of his task forces with assistance from the Springfield Police Department recently concluded a high-level investigation dismantling two rival drug trafficking organizations.

He is set to share more details of the investigation at 11 a.m. today at the Hampden D.A.’s Office in Springfield.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.