‘It was almost in their house’: Residents react to rising water levels in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, where the Loomis Street bridge is closed down after flood waters engulfed the area near the bridge. We’re taking a look at when residents might be seeing this bridge open back up.

Westfield Police closed down the bridge and it won’t open back up until the flood waters recede.

This wasn’t the case when our Western Mass News crews were out there early Monday where those flood waters rose one to two feet above the bridge.

Cars slowly made their way across shortly before the Loomis Street bridge’s closure.

One person who lives on Loomis street shares with Western Mass News just how fast the waters rose on Monday morning.

“Well, I was up at 6:40 a.m. because the wind blew the power out,” explained Gloria Nelson of Westfield. “I couldn’t see very well at that time, but it looked like the water was high. I was up again at 7:30 a.m. I looked out and saw that the water was much higher than it had been. By 8:30, 9 o’clock it was almost in their house across the street.”

In the meantime, Westfield Police are asking the public to take to George Loomis Road to North Loomis Street to access Honey Pot and Loomis bridge.

Westfield Police said it could take up to two days before the water recedes.

