Sanitary sewer overflow concludes in Greenfield after heavy rain and flooding

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A State of Emergency was declared in Greenfield on Monday due to heavy rain, which caused a sanitary sewer to overflow.

Flooding took place on Nashs Mill Road. Several other streets were also closed as rising water made them impassable.

The Greenfield Mayor’s Office announced Monday night that the overflow has concluded.

The sewage discharged from a regulator chamber near Deerfield Street along the Green River.

No drinking water has been contaminated.

The overflow is impacting the water of both the Green River and Deerfield River and portions of the Connecticut River in Deerfield, Montague, and Sunderland.

You should avoid contact with these bodies of water due to health risks from bacteria until at least 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

