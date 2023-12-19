Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A major national security supplemental funding package remains in limbo in Congress.

For weeks, lawmakers have been considering the $106 billion request from the White House that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Republicans have been insisting that the aid be coupled with stepped up border security policies but lawmakers have been unable to come to an agreement.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said on Monday afternoon that he is hoping for the Senate to work out an agreement in principal on this supplemental funding bill this week but says it likely will not pass until after the new year.

Wicker said some progress has been made on the national security supplemental bill in recent days but said there is still more work to do. He thinks she Senate could get close to a drafted agreement later this week so that they might be able to get it passed quickly in the new year.

“It’s just not going to get done before New Year’s. But the main thing is for us to negotiate in good faith to acknowledge that that border security needs to be in this national security supplemental and get get an agreement drafted so we can vote on it as soon after the first of the year as possible,” said Sen. Wicker.

Senate Majority Leader and Democrat Chuck Schumer also said important progress was made but acknowledges that both sides have to make concessions.

“We all know this is extremely difficult work, among the most difficult things we’ve done in recent memory. Everyone knows that something should be done to fix our broken immigration system, but we can’t do so by compromising our values. Finding the middle ground is exceptionally hard, and both sides must accept that they will have to make concessions,” said Sen. Schumer.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
In Westfield, where the Loomis Street bridge is closed down after flood waters engulfed the...
‘It was almost in their house’: Residents react to rising water levels in Westfield
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions

Latest News

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Cleanup efforts are continuing all across western Massachusetts after the recent rain and...
Storm causes damage to gravestones at Chicopee cemetery
The report showed that 54% of Gen Z and millennials visited a physical library this past year.
Gen Z and millennials are reviving public libraries, study reveals
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Funds for Harriet Tubman Park renovations, Beauty Batlles Lounge toy drive
With less than a week until Christmas, some local businesses displaced by the closure of the...
Some displaced Eastfield Mall businesses to receive state funding