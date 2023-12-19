Some displaced Eastfield Mall businesses to receive state funding

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With less than a week until Christmas, some local businesses displaced by the closure of the Eastfield Mall are receiving a bit of a holiday gift.

When the mall closed its doors earlier this year, it left many businesses working to stay open at new locations.

“We’re EBS, a beauty supply store in Springfield. They’ve been around for over 20 years at different spots, locations. We’ve been on State Street, Wilbraham Road, Eastfield, and Holyoke Mall, and now, Boston Road,” said Narayan Crenshaw, manager of EBS. “We don’t have the traffic we did prior to the mall, so it’s like building that traffic back up.”

Hoping to get that traffic to return, State Representative Orlando Ramos secured $50,000 in funding from the fiscal year 2024 budget. Ramos told Western Mass News that the money will be evenly distributed to businesses that stayed in Springfield after the mall closed back in July.

“A lot of microbusinesses were displaced with the closing of the Eastfield Mall and we wanted to do everything we could to help those businesses that wanted to stay here in the city of Springfield,” Ramos explained.

EBS is one of the 13 businesses that will receive funding. They said they appreciate the money to help keep their business going, now that they are doing things more on their own.

“When you’re at a mall, even though people are there to shop…they’re there, your store is there, so as long as you are providing good customer service or you have what they want, they are going to shop with you…but being at a standalone store right now, it showed us the people that are intentional with supporting our small business, so every customer that leaves our store, we’re like ‘Thank you for supporting,’” Crenshaw added.

Plans are already in place to redevelop the Eastfield Mall area. A new shopping center called Springfield Crossing is expected to be complete in the summer of 2025. Some of the local businesses that had to leave the Eastfield Mall said they may make their way back to the site.

“We’re, for sure, excited to go back. Lord willing, that would be the plan and then hopefully, we grow bigger and better,” Crenshaw explained.

Ramos believes that, when complete, Springfield Crossing will help that part of the city to reclaim its identity as the retail district of the city of Springfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.