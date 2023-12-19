Surprise Squad
Springfield JCC hosts briefing on the Jewish community’s challenges

A briefing was held on Monday evening at the Springfield Jewish Community Center, presented by scholar Richard Friedman.
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A briefing was held on Monday evening at the Springfield Jewish Community Center, presented by scholar Richard Friedman.

The event began at 6 p.m.

Friedman is a nationally recognized journalist and retired Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Center CEO.

During his speech, Friedman addressed some of the challenges the Jewish community is now facing, as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

The briefing was free for all to attend.

