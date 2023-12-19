Storm causes damage to gravestones at Chicopee cemetery

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cleanup efforts are continuing all across western Massachusetts after the recent rain and wind, including at one cemetery in Chicopee, where a tree fell on some gravestones shortly after the storm began.

A tree cutter was hard at work Tuesday morning to take this lumber off of some people’s final resting places at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Chicopee after the over-40 foot tree broke in half on Sunday evening at the start of this week’s storm.

“Considering the wind and the rain we had, we’re fortunate we only had this one come down. Every time we have high winds, I kind of cringe because a lot of these trees in the cemetery are old and they like to break,” said cemetery foreman Jim Duggan.

It took much of the morning to get the tree out of the way. While at least six gravestones were hit, none of them were damaged, but they were a little out of sorts.

“They just got a little moved off of their base and one got knocked off their base. Fortunately, they did not break,” Duggan explained.

Thankfully, no one was at the north end of the cemetery at the time and no one was injured. Duggan told Western Mass News that the cemetery will notify the affected families.

“The ones in the front row will get contacted. The ones further back, most of them have been here many years,” Duggan noted.

While the tree was already dead, Duggan said there is some worry about other tall ones near some grave stones and he is hoping something is done about it.

“I think it was last year, we took down eight or nine trees, but they’re expensive to take down because you got to hire a tree company to come in. They got to take their time to take them down because of the monuments and everything,” Duggan explained.

The hope is to have some more of these dead trees taken out before the next major storm.

As for the stones that got hit by the tree, they are expected to be put back up by the end of the week.

