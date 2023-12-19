Surprise Squad
Town by Town: Funds for Harriet Tubman Park renovations, Beauty Batlles Lounge toy drive

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Chicopee.

The city of Springfield receiving $500,000 for renovations at a local park on Monday.

The money will go towards renovations at Harriet Tubman Park on Hickory Street.

The awarded funds were given out by the Healey-Driscoll Administration, who set aside $13 million in this years budget for park improvements and open space acquisitions.

Beauty Batlles Lounge in Chicopee has officially kicked off their annual toy and coat drive.

All donations will benefit children DCF, domestic violence shelters, and tapestry health.

The last day to drop off donations is December 22.

