Two men arrested in Lynn after State Police found drugs and guns on them

LYNN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were arrested after State Police found guns on them.

On Saturday night, a State Trooper noticed a man using his cell phone while driving and pulled the car over. When the officer approached the car, he smelled marijuana and noticed the handle of a pistol in the pocket of one of the passengers.

The passenger, 20-year-old Dimitry Phillipe of Malden, is not licensed to carry.

The State Trooper called for backup and when the other two officers arrived, they removed the other passengers and found a gun in the waistband of 23-year-old Eddie Rojas of Lynn who is also not licensed to carry.

During a search of the car, officers located six ounces of suspected marijuana.

Both men were placed under arrest and taken into custody. The operator of the vehicle was released from the scene with a citation.

Rojas and Phillipe were scheduled for arraignment at Lynn District Court.

