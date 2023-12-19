Vehicle crashes into Chicopee home

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a Chicopee home.

The incident took at the intersection of Edward and Arcade Streets.

Police told Western Mass News that the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Our crew on-scene has confirmed the house belongs to former State Representative Joe Wagner and nobody in the house suffered any injuries.

