Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Vehicle crashes into Chicopee home

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Edward and Arcade Streets in Chicopee on December 19,...
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Edward and Arcade Streets in Chicopee on December 19, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Mike Agogliati
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a Chicopee home.

The incident took at the intersection of Edward and Arcade Streets.

Police told Western Mass News that the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Our crew on-scene has confirmed the house belongs to former State Representative Joe Wagner and nobody in the house suffered any injuries.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions
The windy and rainy weather has led to tree limbs and trees to come down onto power lines...
Downed trees and utility lines, flooding leading to road closures

Latest News

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to discuss Operation High/School Out
Hampden D.A. to discuss wave of violence in downtown Springfield area
An avian resident of western Massachusetts has a new lease on life, thanks to a Massachusetts...
Father-son Mass. State Police duo help rescue injured hawk
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher
Wake to be held for Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash
Sanchez will be behind bars for up to 10 years, followed by five years of probation.
Amherst man sentenced 8 to 10 years in prison for breaking into a home