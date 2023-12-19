Wake to be held for Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash

DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A wake will be held for U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jacob Galliher.

Galliher, 24, was a Pittsfield native who was killed in an Ospery crash off the coast of Japan last month.

His body was welcomed home to western Massachusetts on Friday with a procession held from Westover Air Reserve Base back home to Pittsfield.

Galliher is survived by his wife and two young sons.

Tuesday’s services will be held at St. Agnes Church in Dalton.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.