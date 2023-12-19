Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Wake to be held for Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash

U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher(Family photo)
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A wake will be held for U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jacob Galliher.

Galliher, 24, was a Pittsfield native who was killed in an Ospery crash off the coast of Japan last month.

His body was welcomed home to western Massachusetts on Friday with a procession held from Westover Air Reserve Base back home to Pittsfield.

Galliher is survived by his wife and two young sons.

Tuesday’s services will be held at St. Agnes Church in Dalton.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions
The windy and rainy weather has led to tree limbs and trees to come down onto power lines...
Downed trees and utility lines, flooding leading to road closures
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters

Latest News

Sanchez will be behind bars for up to 10 years, followed by five years of probation.
Amherst man sentenced 8 to 10 years in prison for breaking into a home
Two men arrested in Lynn after State Police found guns on them.
Two men arrested in Lynn after State Police found drugs and guns on them
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to discuss Operation High/School Out
Hampden County District Attorney to discuss wave of violence in downtown Springfield area
The sewage discharged from a regulator chamber near Deerfield Street along the Green River.
Sanitary sewer overflow concludes in Greenfield after heavy rain and flooding