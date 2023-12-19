Williamsburg officials asses severe storm damage after rainfall floods basements

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One day after all of Western Massachusetts saw heavy rains, high-speed winds, and flooding in different areas, we are checking up on some of the towns most impacted.

In Williamsburg, there were different bridges closed off, and the water caused damage to some houses.

Western Mass News spoke with Williamsburg Fire Chief Jason Connell, who told us most of the damage happened to flooded basements and private property.

“Pretty much today, things are a little bit back to normal besides those couple of things here and there but everything’s good today,” said Chief Connell.

Fire Chief Jason Connell shared an update with us about the damage caused the day before by the heavy rains, flooding, downed trees, and high-speed winds that impacted Williamsburg and all of Western Mass.

On Monday we saw multiple areas flooded, river waters moving quickly, some roads closed, and teams in action offering help, but on Tuesday a very different scene with flood waters receding, and crews already in clean up mode.

Fire Chief Connell told us that his crews were mainly assessing the areas impacted and he is hopeful the damage is not extensive.

“We keep monitoring everything,” noted Chief Connell. “We’re still dealing today with some localized basement flooding but we’re able to help all the residents and stuff with that with some pumps and stuff.”

Chief Connell also told us that today the Williamsburg Highway Department was inspecting every bridge in town with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation checking for any damage and the status of each bridge before opening them back again for drivers.

