Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Williamsburg officials asses severe storm damage after rainfall floods basements

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One day after all of Western Massachusetts saw heavy rains, high-speed winds, and flooding in different areas, we are checking up on some of the towns most impacted.

In Williamsburg, there were different bridges closed off, and the water caused damage to some houses.

Western Mass News spoke with Williamsburg Fire Chief Jason Connell, who told us most of the damage happened to flooded basements and private property.

“Pretty much today, things are a little bit back to normal besides those couple of things here and there but everything’s good today,” said Chief Connell.

Fire Chief Jason Connell shared an update with us about the damage caused the day before by the heavy rains, flooding, downed trees, and high-speed winds that impacted Williamsburg and all of Western Mass.

On Monday we saw multiple areas flooded, river waters moving quickly, some roads closed, and teams in action offering help, but on Tuesday a very different scene with flood waters receding, and crews already in clean up mode.

Fire Chief Connell told us that his crews were mainly assessing the areas impacted and he is hopeful the damage is not extensive.

“We keep monitoring everything,” noted Chief Connell. “We’re still dealing today with some localized basement flooding but we’re able to help all the residents and stuff with that with some pumps and stuff.”

Chief Connell also told us that today the Williamsburg Highway Department was inspecting every bridge in town with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation checking for any damage and the status of each bridge before opening them back again for drivers.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
In Westfield, where the Loomis Street bridge is closed down after flood waters engulfed the...
‘It was almost in their house’: Residents react to rising water levels in Westfield
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions

Latest News

Officials with the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club told us Tuesday that, after Monday’s storm,...
Flooding, debris seen along Connecticut River in Springfield
Cleanup efforts are continuing all across western Massachusetts after the recent rain and...
Storm causes damage to gravestones at Chicopee cemetery
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Funds for Harriet Tubman Park renovations, Beauty Batlles Lounge toy drive
With less than a week until Christmas, some local businesses displaced by the closure of the...
Some displaced Eastfield Mall businesses to receive state funding