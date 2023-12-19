Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions
The windy and rainy weather has led to tree limbs and trees to come down onto power lines...
Downed trees and utility lines, flooding leading to road closures
Two people were seriously injured in a fire Monday morning in Wales.
2 people seriously injured in Wales house fire

Latest News

(CNN, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, KVIA, KRGV, THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF IMMIGRATION JUDGES,...
Immigration court backlog at more than 3 million cases
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
FDA: Cinnamon in applesauce pouches had lead levels over 2,000 times higher than proposed limits
A mother of six who gave parenting advice on YouTube pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.
YouTube vlogger pleads guilty to child abuse
Women wait in a hallway Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at a Border Patrol station in Ajo, Ariz.
Illegal crossings surge in remote areas as Congress, White House weigh major asylum limits
The Texas governor signed a law Monday that makes crossing illegally into Texas a state crime....
Texas governor signs bill that makes illegal crossings a state crime