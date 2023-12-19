Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
In Westfield, where the Loomis Street bridge is closed down after flood waters engulfed the...
‘It was almost in their house’: Residents react to rising water levels in Westfield
Residents in Agawam found several inches of water in their basement this afternoon. They...
Agawam residents experience severe flooding after water pump malfunctions

Latest News

FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests
Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
Davis Harris, a custodian in Texas, delivered Christmas gifts to every student at school ahead...
Beloved school custodian raises money to buy Christmas presents for every student
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America