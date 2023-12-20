‘An unfortunate situation’: Red Rose restaurant owner speaks out following fraudulent store scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield staple Red Rose is shared new details following a delivery service issue that left customers hungry and their restaurant with an apparently fake profile.

Rita Caputo-Capua, has an early Christmas gift on Wednesday night a restaurant without a fraudulent store trying to steal their customer’s cash.

A breakthrough for a Springfield delicacy…

Earlier this week, DoorDash told Western Mass News that it was removing an imposter posing as Red Rose on the third-party delivery app, which they called a fraudulent store.

The restaurant said dozens of orders were never received, Door-Dashers traveled to the store for nothing, and those hungry customers were left with an empty stomach.

But following our broadcast Monday, store owner Rita Caputo-Capua said some justice has been served piping hot.

“Basically, my niece finally got through to someone that was willing to help, she said that she saw all the order going in and all the orders being cancelled, and she said let me finally send this to the legal team,” explained Caputo-Capua. “Since we started getting those statements of fraudulent activity, we haven’t had any orders from door dash and we are not affiliated with them, whatsoever.”

Caputo-Capua added there’s only one site handling their delivery business…

“We are not affiliated with any third-party delivery company, with the exception of delivery express, that we’ve been working with for the last 15 years,” noted Caputo-Capua.

She has one tip for anyone using third-party apps this holiday season.

“During the holidays, just watch your credit card statements when they come in...This happened to be an unfortunate situation, but thank god we were able to nip it in the bud, thanks to Western Mass News,” expressed Caputo-Capua.

DoorDash told Western Mass News they are investigating how the fraudulent store came to be and call it an unfortunate incident.

Caputo-Capua added that there are no plans to work with other apps in the future.

