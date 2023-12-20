Funeral to be held for Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The funeral service will be held for U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob Galliher.

Galliher, a Pittsfield native, was one of eight crew members killed flying in an Osprey aircraft that went down during a training mission off the coast of Japan last month.

His body was welcomed back to western Massachusetts on Friday and a procession was held from Westover Air Reserve Base all the way back to Pittsfield.

Galliher leaves behind his wife and two young songs.

A wake was held yesterday and Galliher will be laid to rest on Wednesday, following the funeral St. Agnes Church in Dalton. The funeral service will be streamed online on the church’s website.

