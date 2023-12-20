Surprise Squad
Getting Answers: coping with grief during the holiday season

The holiday season usually brings smiles and cheer to faces everywhere, but for some dealing...
The holiday season usually brings smiles and cheer to faces everywhere, but for some dealing with loss, the upcoming special days may be tough.(Pexels | MGN Online / Pexels)
By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holiday season usually brings smiles and cheer to faces everywhere, but for some dealing with loss, the upcoming special days may be tough.

Everything is there. The tree is up, the lights are on, the gifts are under the tree, but something’s missing: the person you wish to share the Christmas season with most.

“The first thing I would tell people is you’re not alone,” said Dr. Stuart Anfang, vice chair of psychiatry at Baystate Health.

As many surround themselves with the festivities of the season, others are being reminded of their lost loved ones. Western Mass News spoke with Anfang about how those dealing with grief can still make the most of the season.

“It can be a loss in the last year. It could be a loss from the last five, 10, 15 years ago because holidays is the time of gathering of family, it’s about tradition, and often times, the absence of somebody is noted,” Anfang added.

Anfang added that hiding that pain can hinder your holiday.

“Grief is powerful. Grief is there for a reason, so to squelch it or to cover it up, to not acknowledge it is not going to be the most successful strategy,” Anfang noted.

However, making that special person a part of these special days can have a positive impact.

“Some people will want the loss of that loved one to be front and center right. They might put pictures up, they might watch old family movies, they might serve a menu or a dessert that was particularly a favorite of the deceased person,” Anfang said.

There is also some holiday hope for those going through their first Christmas season without that significant someone.

“Over time, coming to terms with the bitter and the sweet of it, the good and bad of it, hopefully over time with positive things, being able to let go of the powerful things,” Anfang explained.

It doesn’t have to be as strong as making a menu or putting up pictures. Anfang added that you could simply wear a piece of clothing or jewelry, just to remind yourself that they’re still around somewhere.

