Getting Answers: Hadley farm adjusts after record rainfall, flooding

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The past two weeks heavy downpours dominating Western Massachusetts. With this week’s storm leaving flooding and other damage behind and again leaving behind extra work for farmers.

Farmer Czajkowski told Western Mass News this year presented its own challenges but he is thankful for the support he and other farmers in the state received from the state and other local organizations.

Equipment in the cornfields of Joe Czajkowski farm in Hadley once again at a standstill Wednesday after the second severe rainstorm of December soaked through Western Massachusetts.

“We don’t want to make giant ruts in field or cause additional compaction that might hurt next year’s crops,” noted Czajkowski.

You may not see the impact of the heavy rains here but you can in other parts of Joe Czajkowski’s farm.

“Part of this land has been impacted by heavy flooding, now he took us to this trail through a neighbor’s property to get a closer look,” explained Czajkowski. “Now this is as close as we can get as the water levels are so high, our new scars can’t get though.”

2023 has been a wet year, rain washed out chunks of the summer and farmland with flooding.

“We lost about 70 acres of crops in July when the river flooded, we lost a lot of carrots a lot of parsnips we lost some tobacco and some other crops,” said Czajkowski. “It was pretty sad out there for awhile.”

The year ending with two more severe rainstorms. He said the heavy rainfall impacts some crops.

“Its slowing down the harvest on grain, and other crops like turnips and brussels spouts,” added Czajkowski. “We just can’t get into the fields to work, it’s too muddy.”

The farm’s winter harvest is in good shape, but Czajkowski said the rain can have an impact on next year’s yield. He also said the soil will be more compact, and there will be more disease pressure.

“There’s a disease called fitara capsize which is a soil born water mold,” explained Czajkowski. “Once it gets in the soil it will last indefinitely, there’s been a lot of that coming in with the floodwaters so it’s going to make raising crops like peppers and cucumbers and squash more difficult going forward.”

With the heavy rains came heavy support. Czajkowski told Western Mass News and local organizations and the state came through when farmers needed the help.

“The big one was MDAR with the natural disaster recovery grant they helped a lot of farmers and our state especially did really well, the other states didn’t do what Massachusetts, the governor, the taxpayers,” expressed Czajkowski.

Czajkowski said they hope to be out in the fields next week.. When he predicts the ground will freeze over.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.