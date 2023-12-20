Greenfield residents recall moments following massive floods damaging their backyard

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield called off their state of emergency after Department of Public Works crews cleaned up some of the damage Monday night’s storm dealt to the city.

There are still road closures in Greenfield however by all indications, the city is taking steps forward to clean up the flood damages.

Greenfield lifting their state of emergency on Tuesday after widespread flooding across western mass dealt a heavy blow to the city...

A statement from the mayor’s office reads quote:

“The city of Greenfield’s state of emergency concluded at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19. The city is grateful to its first-responder staff from police, fire and the DPW for maintaining public safety despite local flooding caused by severe rain storms.”

During Mondays high flood waters Riverside Drive water from the nearby Green River crept their way into folks backyards.

Carmen Garcia and her grandkids Alia and Kendrick describe the scenes from just outside their apartment, where heavy rain caused a massive puddle in their yard.

“It was really bad, in the backyard, the kids were coming out of school and I saw that flood in the backyard,” said Carmen.

“It was a humongous puddle,” added Kendrick. “I would never go outside if it were still there.”

Alia Garcia shared with Western Mass News what she saw on the bus ride home.

“I saw on the Mohawk Trail that the river was kind of high and it was running very fast,” explained Alia.

During Monday’s flooding a sewer overflow is now raising a health risk for those who come into contact with nearby bodies of water.

The city also released a statement saying in part:

“Avoid contact with these water bodies due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants. Community members are asked to avoid all contact with the Green River, Deerfield River and Connecticut River until Wednesday, December 20 at 8:15 p.m.”

Greenfield Police announced early Tuesday morning that Nashes Mill Road will be closed until it can be cleaned and Colrain Street is closed until a bridge inspection can happen.

