Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Greenfield residents recall moments following massive floods damaging their backyard

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield called off their state of emergency after Department of Public Works crews cleaned up some of the damage Monday night’s storm dealt to the city.

There are still road closures in Greenfield however by all indications, the city is taking steps forward to clean up the flood damages.

Greenfield lifting their state of emergency on Tuesday after widespread flooding across western mass dealt a heavy blow to the city...

A statement from the mayor’s office reads quote:

“The city of Greenfield’s state of emergency concluded at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19. The city is grateful to its first-responder staff from police, fire and the DPW for maintaining public safety despite local flooding caused by severe rain storms.”

During Mondays high flood waters Riverside Drive water from the nearby Green River crept their way into folks backyards.

Carmen Garcia and her grandkids Alia and Kendrick describe the scenes from just outside their apartment, where heavy rain caused a massive puddle in their yard.

“It was really bad, in the backyard, the kids were coming out of school and I saw that flood in the backyard,” said Carmen.

“It was a humongous puddle,” added Kendrick. “I would never go outside if it were still there.”

Alia Garcia shared with Western Mass News what she saw on the bus ride home.

“I saw on the Mohawk Trail that the river was kind of high and it was running very fast,” explained Alia.

During Monday’s flooding a sewer overflow is now raising a health risk for those who come into contact with nearby bodies of water.

The city also released a statement saying in part:

“Avoid contact with these water bodies due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants. Community members are asked to avoid all contact with the Green River, Deerfield River and Connecticut River until Wednesday, December 20 at 8:15 p.m.”

Greenfield Police announced early Tuesday morning that Nashes Mill Road will be closed until it can be cleaned and Colrain Street is closed until a bridge inspection can happen.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Several people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation into violent activity in one...
20 suspects arrested, guns and drugs seized following Springfield investigation
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing power outages.
Over 4,900 power outages reported due to rain, strong winds
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Driver rescued after car gets caught in Florence flood waters
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Edward and Arcade Streets in Chicopee on December 19,...
Vehicle crashes into Chicopee home

Latest News

e’re digging deeper into a drug-trafficking bust led by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office...
Local outreach center weighs in on major drug trafficking investigation, leading to 20 arrests
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police responds to 3-car crash on Route 291 in Chicopee
Officials with the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club told us Tuesday that, after Monday’s storm,...
Flooding, debris seen along Connecticut River in Springfield
One day after all of Western Massachusetts saw heavy rains, high-speed winds, and flooding in...
Williamsburg officials assess severe storm damage after rainfall floods basements