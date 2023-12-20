Surprise Squad
Hatfield crews respond to water main break on Pleasant View Drive

By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a water main break on Pleasant View Drive in Hatfield early Wednesday.

According to the Hatfield Police Department, if the water break is worse than expected, the water department will have water shut off on Primrose Drive as well.

Officials said the time expected for that shut-off is currently unknown.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

