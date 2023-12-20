Holiday gatherings could lead to increase in respiratory illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many are preparing for the holidays in the coming days and the gatherings that come with them. You may be grabbing decorations, dessert, and maybe a face mask. With COVID-19 cases rising once again as the winter creeps closer, we’re getting answers on how you can keep yourself safe in a season of respiratory diseases.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. In between the festivities and cheer, thoughts of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases may take a back seat but, as Baystate Medical Center’s Dr. Armando Paez said, it’s important to be careful.

“We are entering this busy holiday season where people gather together, mostly probably going to be indoor gatherings. That will create an environment that will allow COVID-19 and RSV and other respiratory infections to spread,” Paez said.

He told Western Mass News that RSV cases have declined as it circulated earlier in the season, but it’s still present. Cases of other respiratory infections like influenza and COVID-19 cases are slowly on the rise.

“Currently, there are about 74 cases of patients in the hospital with a positive test. Not all of them came to the hospital because of COVID-19, but tested positive because they had some symptoms that would call for some testing,” Paez explained.

The silver lining: COVID-19 cases are lower compared to last year. In taking a look at the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, for the first week of December last year, there were just over 8,000 confirmed cases. This year, there are over 3,100 cases. However, as new COVIV variant JN.1 continues to grow in the United States, Paez shared some ways you can protect yourself and others to start the new year on a healthy note.

“If you’re not feeling well, you think you’re under the weather, getting something, excuse yourself from the gathering as much as possible. If you need to attend a gathering, you’ll have to wear a mask,” Paez added. “Washing hands frequently, good health etiquette.”

Paez emphasized the importance of staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines as it can generate antibodies and neutralize the JN.1 subvariant and prevent you from getting severely sick or hospitalized.

