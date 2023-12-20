Local outreach center weighs in on major drug trafficking investigation, leading to 20 arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re digging deeper into a drug-trafficking bust led by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Several people face various charges, firearms have been recovered, and thousands of grams of drugs have been seized by Springfield Police in the School Street area.

But, do community members feel safer at home?

Now, a local outreach center has some ideas of their own to help residents in their area.

Arise for Social Justice sits squarely on School Street, and Western Mass News traveled a little under a mile from Main Street, where we heard from D.A. Anthony Gulluni lay out details about that investigation, to hear from first-hand witnesses about the issue.

The investigation began, following a summer of sizzling violence in the neighborhood.

According to data provided by the D.A’s office, from July 2022 to June of this year police received 118 shot spotter activations, 89 911 calls for shots fired, 23 for firearm possession, and 45 reports of aggravated assaults were filed.

But the problems didn’t stop there.

“A major part of this landscape has been two rival drug trafficking organizations engaged in a violent and deadly armed turf war that sought control of the lucrative heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine market in this area,” explained D.A. Gulluni. “The violence in this area has resulted in numerous shootings, stabbings and assaults, which include 5 deaths since April 30, 2023. Detectives were able to identify those individuals who were in direct control of these organizations, as well as individuals who were supplying them with illegal narcotics.”

Now that drug trafficking bust led to 20 suspect arrests on charges ranging from conspiracy to commit murder to trafficking with the intent to distribute. Cops were also able to seize several firearms, 10 kilograms of cocaine, a half kilogram of heroin, 58 grams of methamphetamine, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

But, here’s the question we took to arise, do you feel safer and can more be done? and here’s what Executive Director Tanisha Arena told us.

“Yes, there are arrests that are happening that’s great, but it hasn’t got to the root of the problem and the things are still happening outside,” expressed Arena. “Under resourced communities create the conditions that are ripe for violence. So, resource the communities. So when you give people what you need, so that their basic needs are met the conditions of violence go away. Can we have treatment on demand for people struggling for addiction, can we have adequate healthcare, adequate housing resources. It’s like the Hunger Games outside because people don’t have the things that they need.”

“Putting people in jail will never make me feel safe, changing the conditions that make people violent, and hungry, and struggling is what would make me feel safe,” added Tatiana Cheeks of Springfield.

Those 20 arrests are just the beginning, the D.A’s office said co-conspirators will also face charges.

