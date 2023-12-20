Surprise Squad
Ludlow Police arrest 4 suspects in connection to package thefts

Ludlow Police have arrested two adults and two minors in connection to recent package thefts.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police have arrested two adults and two minors in connection to recent package thefts.

On Monday, Ludlow Police received a report from a resident that someone had stolen a package from their home. The resident was able to get a picture of the suspect’s car, a 2010 Honda Odyssey.

Then, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police received another report of packages being stolen.

A few hours later, around 8 p.m., officers received a tip that the suspects vehicle was on Cedar Street. After arriving on the scene, police saw someone leave the suspected vehicle, run up to a house, and then go back to the van.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the van and four people were detained when over 20 stolen packages and an airsoft pistol were reportedly found.

Ammanuel Diaz, 19, of Three Rivers, J’annie Carrucini, 18, of Springfield and two minors were all arrested and charged for these thefts.

Carrucini and Diaz appeared in Palmer District Court Wednesday morning. Both are being held on $10,000 on charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200, contributing to delinquency of a minor, trespassing, breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, larceny from a building, and conspiracy. Carrucini is facing additional charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and using a motor vehicle in a felony or larceny.

The two juvenile males from Three Rivers are set to appear in Palmer District Court on January 12 on charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said that officers will return as many stolen packages as can be identified back to their owners before Christmas.

